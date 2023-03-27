Top 7 strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen anime: Who are they?

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series in the world right now, and for a good reason. The anime has everything from incredible fight scenes, and stunning visuals, to an engaging plotline. Yet, it's the remarkable cast of characters that has truly elevated the series to new heights. These characters are intricately designed and leave a lasting impact on viewers as they journey through the anime world. This article focuses on the top seven strongest characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far.

Gojo Satoru: The strongest sorcerer in the anime

Leading the pack is none other than Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen. As a Special Grade Sorcerer, he boasts incredible powers, including the "Limitless" technique, which grants him absolute control over space. (Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date revealed! Exciting trailer takes fans back to Gojo Satoru's school days)

Yuta Okkotsu: The indestructible sorcerer

Another formidable character is Okkotsu Yuta, a special-grade sorcerer from a renowned Jujutsu clan. Yuta possesses exceptional powers, such as indestructibility when joined with Rika, infinite cursed energy reserves, and the ability to copy cursed techniques. The reverse cursed technique, which he possesses, also grants him the rare gift of being able to heal others.

Ryomen Sukuna: The King of Curses

Ryomen Sukuna, also known as the King of Curses, is an unbeatable force in the world of Jujutsu. Despite being trapped inside Yuji Itadori's body, he can easily defeat Special Grade Curses with his immense power, divided into twenty fingers left as cursed items. (Also Read: From Jujutsu Kaisen to Demon Slayer: Exploring popular anime power systems)

Geto Suguru: The notorious curse user

Geto Suguru, a former student of Jujutsu High and one of the four Special Grade Sorcerers, became an antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen and is known as the "Worst of All Curse Users." He has the ability to control all the cursed spirits he devours and convert them into little orbs using his cursed spirit manipulation technique. His identity will be further explored in the upcoming season.

Mahito: The manifestation of hatred

Mahito is a special-grade cursed spirit who takes pride in having manifested from humanity's hatred. His Idle Transfiguration is a powerful and grotesque technique that allows him to manipulate the physical shape of a person's soul. He possesses strength equivalent to three fingers of Sukuna and is regarded as a clever cursed spirit.

Jogo: The volcano-cursed spirit

Jogo, known as the Volcano Curse, is a special-grade cursed spirit with power equivalent to eight or nine fingers of Sukuna. Despite being defeated by Gojo Satoru, Jogo remains a formidable opponent and often charges headfirst into battles against some of Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest sorcerers. (Also Read: Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime - The best new shonen anime of Spring 2023?)

Nanami Kento: The mastermind sorcerer

Nanami Kento is widely regarded as one of the most skilled sensei at Jujutsu High, boasting the rare status of a Grade 1 sorcerer. His expertise in cursed energy manipulation is unmatched, and his innate technique, Ratio, is a powerful tool that exploits a seven-to-three grid to create weak points in his opponents. With his signature blunt blade, he can swiftly slice through his enemies, cementing his reputation as a mastermind sorcerer. Second only to Gojo Satoru in terms of ability, Nanami Kento is a formidable opponent for any cursed spirit.

