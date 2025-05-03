Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)

The anticipation is building as Wind Breaker season 2 gears up for episode 6, with the release date now officially announced. With Tasuku Tsubakino preparing for an unexpected date with Haruka Sakura, fans are eager to see how this lighthearted moment could evolve into the next major turning point in the series’ ongoing story.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 release date

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. The episode will be available to the international audience on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The release time will differ depending on the viewer's location, so fans across the globe will be able to watch it at different hours of the day.

To help fans stay up to date, a detailed table has been compiled listing the release times for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 across various regions. Viewers are encouraged to check their local time zones to ensure they don't miss a moment of the action when the episode premieres.

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 9, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6?

The anime will be available for international audiences to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform also confirmed that the animation series will be available in several languages, including English, Latin, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, French and German dubs.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6?

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 is expected to start with Sakura and Tsubakino already on their date. A short flashback might show how Sakura reacted when he was first asked, and how he ended up agreeing to it. It may also reveal that Suo and Nirei decided to tag along, knowing that Sakura would feel awkward going alone. The episode will then return to the present, where the group, including Tsubakino’s vice-captains, are enjoying itself.

However, things may take a turn when enemies show up, leading to a fight. The episode is likely to end with Tsubakino handling the situation on his own, leaving Sakura impressed by his strength.