Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 03, 2025 01:46 AM IST

Read to know more about Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 as it is scheduled to release soon.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)

The anticipation is building as Wind Breaker season 2 gears up for episode 6, with the release date now officially announced. With Tasuku Tsubakino preparing for an unexpected date with Haruka Sakura, fans are eager to see how this lighthearted moment could evolve into the next major turning point in the series’ ongoing story.

Also Read: GTA 6 odds: Traders predict $1 billion in pre-sales and record-breaking sales potential

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 release date

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. The episode will be available to the international audience on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The release time will differ depending on the viewer's location, so fans across the globe will be able to watch it at different hours of the day.

To help fans stay up to date, a detailed table has been compiled listing the release times for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 across various regions. Viewers are encouraged to check their local time zones to ensure they don't miss a moment of the action when the episode premieres.

Time zoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8:26AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:26AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025
British Summer Time4:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:56PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:26PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:26AM, Friday, May 9, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:56AM, Friday, May 9, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6?

The anime will be available for international audiences to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform also confirmed that the animation series will be available in several languages, including English, Latin, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, French and German dubs.

Also Read: Leaked GTA 6 map details Vice City, what heist fans can expect?

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6?

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 is expected to start with Sakura and Tsubakino already on their date. A short flashback might show how Sakura reacted when he was first asked, and how he ended up agreeing to it. It may also reveal that Suo and Nirei decided to tag along, knowing that Sakura would feel awkward going alone. The episode will then return to the present, where the group, including Tsubakino’s vice-captains, are enjoying itself.

However, things may take a turn when enemies show up, leading to a fight. The episode is likely to end with Tsubakino handling the situation on his own, leaving Sakura impressed by his strength.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6: Exact release date, where to watch and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On