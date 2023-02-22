‘Yuji had been through enough Gege,’ fans react to JJK Chapter 214 spoilers

For die-hard Jujutsu Kaisen aficionados, the anticipation has been nail-bitingly intense for Chapter 214, especially after a week-long hiatus since the previous instalment. With the spoilers and raw scans of the new chapter now circulating, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions. Created by the talented Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen has been captivating readers since March 2018 in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump. The gripping anime adaptation of the manga first hit screens in 2020, followed by the release of the thrilling Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie last year. The countdown to the official release time of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 has begun, folks!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214: The Fate of Hana in Sukuna’s Hands

The chapter starts with a tragic turn of events, as Sukuna fatally injures Hana and throws her off the roof. Yuji, who had regained consciousness and was watching from a distance, is horrified by the scene. This event sets the tone for the rest of the chapter, as Yuji confronts Sukuna to avenge Hana's death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214: Yuji's Shocking Power

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What follows is a battle between Yuji and Sukuna, with Yuji charging at the Curse with an immense amount of raw power. Sukuna is surprised by Yuji's strength, and he comments on how Kenjaku has been creating "creepy things." This comment confirms a long-standing theory about Yuji's parentage.

The shocking rise in Yuji’s power has made fans even more excited for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the battle, Sukuna uses Cleave on Yuji, but his sheer rage and determination to protect others enable him to withstand the attack. Sukuna is puzzled by Yuji's resilience and wonders how he manages to keep moving forward despite being slashed by Cleave.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214: The Power of Residual Cursed Energy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is revealed that Yuji has gained the use of some of Sukuna's Cursed Energy, which remained as residue from Sukuna's possession. This power surge surprises Sukuna and leads him to realize that Megumi has managed to cause his Curse Energy output to decline.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214: The Return of Megumi's Consciousness

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another surprising development in Chapter 214 is the return of Megumi's consciousness. By decreasing his body's Cursed Energy output, Megumi has managed to lessen the divide between Yuji and the Curse. It remains unclear whether Megumi required time to get used to the possession before fighting back or if it was the fact that Yuji was in danger that triggered his consciousness.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214: Nobara’s Return

After Hana’s death, fans are expecting Nobara to return.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214: Release Date and Time

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans can mark their calendars for Monday, 27th February 2023, at 12 AM JST for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214. The release time will vary depending on the time zone, so fans should check the schedule for their region.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 promises to be an action-packed chapter with plenty of surprises for fans. The fate of Hana and the battle between Yuji and Sukuna are sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats. The return of Megumi's consciousness and the confirmation of a long-standing theory about Yuji's parentage only add to the excitement. Fans should mark their calendars for the release date and time and prepare themselves for an epic chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}