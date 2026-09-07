Houston, Sept 7 Actor Anupam Kher's new Hindi play "Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane" opened its North American tour September 5 to a sold-out show and standing ovation at the Stafford Centre here, kicking off a multi-city Texas run that continued through Austin on Sunday and hits Dallas on Monday.

Anupam Kher's 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' begins Texas run with sold out Houston show

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Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, the musical comedy-drama explores loneliness, companionship, and emotional distance in modern relationships.

It marks co-star Swaroop Sampat's return to the stage after nearly two decades, alongside an ensemble cast including Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale, and Herman D'Souza.

Describing the Houston launch as an "outstanding" start, Kher said live stage performances offer an immediate test of a story's impact.

"There is no retake and nowhere to hide on stage. You know immediately whether the story has reached people," Kher said after the show.

"What made me happiest was that the audience laughed at the right places, grew quiet at the right places, and stayed with us through the emotional parts."

Sampat said returning to theatre alongside Kher felt like "coming home," noting that the story's themes connect across generations.

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{{^usCountry}} "The story is very human. It is about people, their loneliness, and the things they don't always say to each other. Performing it here and seeing the audience respond so openly was very satisfying. There were moments of complete silence in the auditorium, followed by thunderous applause," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The story is very human. It is about people, their loneliness, and the things they don't always say to each other. Performing it here and seeing the audience respond so openly was very satisfying. There were moments of complete silence in the auditorium, followed by thunderous applause," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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National promoter Rajender Singh said the opening night turnout set a strong tone for the entire tour.

"The response from the Houston audience, from the continuous applause to the full-house standing ovation, was simply overwhelming," Singh said.

"It gives us tremendous confidence as we take this production across the US and Canada."

India's Consul General in Houston, D.C. Manjunath, and local community leaders attended the opening performance. Houston had also served as the launchpad for his 2015 North American tour of "Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha".

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The production features veteran composer Anu Malik's stage debut, with lyrics by Kausar Munir and vocals by Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Anandi Joshi.

The tour next moves to Dallas , Vancouver , Los Angeles , San Francisco , Atlanta , and Toronto , before covering the US East Coast and Midwest through October.

Kher's upcoming film slate includes "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana", and the Telugu feature "Fauzi".

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