Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott divorcing? Deleted Instagram post revealed so but here's a twist

Dean McDermott announced his divorce from Tori Spelling after 17 years of marriage on Instagram, only to later delete the post. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” Dean added. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Tori and Dean tied the knot in a private ceremony in Fiji in May 2006 after Tori finalised her divorce from Charlie Shanian. The duo share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

However, hours after Dean, 36, took down the post about his split from his 50-year-old wife, an insider told US Weekly that they are actually not separating. “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counselling. They love each other and are not going to split,” the source said.

Tori and Dean fuelled separation rumours after Tori was first spotted in March 2021 without her wedding ring. Tori later revealed publicly that she and Dean were sleeping in different rooms. “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she told her friend Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show at the time.

In September 2021, Dean himself downplayed the rumours about their marital problems and separation. “It’s just weird that people need to know,” he said on a podcast. “‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”

He added, “I don’t reply anymore. It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.’”

