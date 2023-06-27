‘Are you joking?’: Margot Robbie reveals how thrilled she was when Greta Gerwig told her about ‘Barbie Girl’ remix

Margot Robbie wanted a nod to Aqua's ‘Barbie Girl’ in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed ‘Barbie’ movie. Margot and Greta recently opened up about the making of the soundtrack in a conversation with Rolling Stone. It includes songs by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Charli XCX.

Margot Robbie wanted a nod to Aqua's ‘Barbie Girl’ in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed ‘Barbie’ movie (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, margotrobbieofficial/Instagram)

"I was like, 'Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can't do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua's 'Barbie Girl.' It has to be in there,'" Margot said. "And [Greta] was like, 'Don't worry, we're going to find a cool way to incorporate it.'"

Greta had reportedly always wanted to include ‘Barbie Girl.’ The 1997 hit had topped charts across the word after its release. The song is by the Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua. It was released as the third single from the group's debut studio album, Aquarium, in April 1997.

Mark Ronson, who is the executive producer for the soundtrack, enlisted Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for a remix of the iconic song, naming it ‘Barbie World.’ “I feel like people have been asking Nicki to rhyme over some version of 'Barbie Girl' for 15 years now," Mark said.

When Greta broke the news to Margot, she was beyond thrilled. "When she was like, 'Guess who's going to do the remix of Aqua's "Barbie Girl"? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.' I was like, 'Together? Are you joking?!' I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds," Margot said.

Margot also appreciated Lizzo’s contribution to the soundtrack as “quite genius.” "You're hearing lyrics that are responding to what's happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience," she said.

The entire soundtrack will be released on July 21, concurrently with the film.

