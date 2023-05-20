As Star Wars hotel closes, 5 things making Disney's Galactic Starcruiser unique

Disney has announced that it will be closing its Star Wars-themed hotel, the "Galactic Starcruiser," in Florida by September 30This hotel, which launched in March 2022, is a unique experience that transportes guests into the heart of the Star Wars universe for a two-night adventure.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closed down on September 30.(Disney)

In a statement Disney said, "We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months."

A Pricey Trip to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The Galactic Starcruiser is no ordinary hotel stay. Guests boards the starship Halcyon, where they could live out their Star Wars fantasies. However, this journey to the stars comes at a hefty price. A one-night stay averaged at $1,209 per person, and a two-night adventure for a family of four could cost up to $5,999.

In response to the news, one Twitter user penned, "Not surprising since it was a bit dear for most families to enjoy..."

So Why Did Staying at the Starcruiser Cost a Pretty Penny? Here are 5 Dazzling Features

Live-action Role-playing Experience: The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser isn't just a hotel, it is a full-blown 2-night live-action/role-playing saga where guests could choose their own space-faring adventure. It is like hopping on a cruise in outer space, right in the heart of the Star Wars galaxy. Themed Rooms: The rooms are decked out like Star Wars bunkers, accommodating four to five space explorers each. Full-size bunk beds, a queen-size bed, and in some rooms, an extra pull-down bed for a fifth guest are on offer. Even the hotel's lobby is gussied up to resemble the inside of a Star Wars spaceship. Immersive Experience: The hotel pulls out all the stops to provide a "100% immersive" experience. Every visit is a unique journey, complete with staff that are creatures and droids, guests donning Star Wars get-ups, and the chance to interact with hotel features as if they are really in the Star Wars universe. The fun didn't stop there – there are opportunities for lightsabre training and duels, exploration and piloting of Star Wars spacecraft, and "secret missions" personalised for each guest's experience. Shuttle-pod Transportation System: The hotel even provide a shuttle-pod transport system that took guests to and fro the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area, all the while maintaining the illusion of space travel. Participatory Entertainment: The Galactic Starcruiser is all about participatory entertainment. Guests aren't just bystanders; they are encouraged to actively engage with the myriad activities on board.

