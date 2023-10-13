Bad Bunny reveals who is the new GOAT of USA in his latest music album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny recently released his new music album titled ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ which translates in English to ‘Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.’

On Monday, October 9, the record-breaking singer took to his Instagram to share the album title and release date

On Monday, October 9, the record-breaking singer took to his Instagram to share the album title and release date with the caption, "The most anticipated day by many has arrived." In the video shared by him he can be seen swarmed by paparazzi before entering a restaurant where a gentleman greets him saying, “Don Benito, it's so nice to see you.”

The album contains 22 tracks with all striking a crowd with one listener or another as they rave on social media platforms about it.

However, what has everyone talking about is the fact that in one of his songs VUELVE CANDY B, he announced a mega change in the GOAT of the USA.

For all Americans alike, Tom Brady has been an undisputed GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of American football due to his magnificent career in the NFL for 22 years. He has won seven Super Bowls!

His exemplary accomplishments, reliability, leadership and work ethic have undoubtedly given him the title of the greatest- as a coach and as a player.

Bad Bunny born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, has now named Lionel Messi as the GOAT in the USA.

In the lyrics of the above mentioned,

"Desde que Messi (Messi), está en la USA

To' el mundo sabe quién es la cabra?

Ya no es Tom Brady, ey"

This translates to "Since Messi is in the USA, everyone knows who the G.O.A.T. is. It's no longer Tom Brady."

Well, this change of title might as well be true considering Argentina secured victory in the World Cup Qualifier with the the help of Messi, who participated as a substitute in the second half of the match.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS TO BAD BUNNY'S NEW ALBUM

