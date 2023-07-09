Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor tussle in a ‘world war’ within in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic dramedy

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was unveiled on Sunday. The film will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21. (Also Read: Bawaal teaser: Twitter is confused with gas chambers, Holocaust imagery in Nitesh Tiwari's love story)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal trailer

The trailer is tonally very different from the teaser that was released earlier this week. Varun Dhawan is shown as a small-town guy who woos Janhvi Kapoor's character. It's shown they have nothing in common, from their choice of luxury car to their favourite weather.

The story then moves to Europe as Varun takes Janhvi for a trip to Paris and other cities that were at the centre of World War II. The historical event is a recurring reference in the trailer, from allusions to Adolf Hitler to the characters speaking of a “world war within.”

Bawaal teaser controversy

The teaser of Bawaal, that was unveiled earlier this week, got a few viewers' attention through its imagery of gas chambers, Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. The last part of the teaser saw Janhvi and Varun's characters call out to each other, but get separated by a crowd in a cramped space. The crowd looks like a group of Jews, and the space looks like a gas chamber in Nazi Germany. While some viewers criticised Nitesh for romanticising the Holocaust, the others gave the filmmaker the benefit of doubt and urged others to not jump to conclusions before watching the film in its entirety.

About Bawaal

"Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world," said Sajid Nadiadwala, who is co-producing the film under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Nitesh, who's co-producing the film under his banner Earthsky Pictures, said, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders,"

