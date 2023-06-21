Beyonce, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Jay-Z and other celebs shine at Pharrell Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Pharrell Williams' debut collection at Louis Vuitton attracted several celebrities in Paris on Tuesday, June 20. Among the stars who were spotted at the brand's Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show were Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, and Megan Thee Stallion. This was Pharrell’s first show since taking over as the creative director after Virgil Abloh died in 2021.

Among the stars who were spotted were Pharrell Williams, Maluma, Beyonce and Jay-Z (maluma/Instagram and beyonce/Instagram)

"I am a creative designer from the perspective of the consumer," Pharrell told The New York Times last week. "I didn’t go to (London art school) Central Saint Martins. But I definitely went in the stores and purchased, and I know what I like."

At the show, Pharrell wore oval shades and a camo-coloured ensemble. A bolo tie enhanced his modern look.

Beyonce was spotted at the show alongside her husband Jay-Z. She donned a bright yellow ensemble and carried a Louis Vuitton monogrammed handbag with a gold chain. Jay-Z wore a brown suit with a blazer and vest.

Kim Kardashian was seen in a crop top and leggings. He paired them with a coat draped over her arms. Zendaya wore a shimmery suit and carried a black handbag.

Megan Thee Stallion rocked an all-black look, paired with black shades. She wore a metallic lip colour. Jared Leto was seen in a white coat, wearing shades and sporting blue hair.

Lenny Kravitz donned a leather jacket without a shirt, and a pair of slimming leather pants. Naomi Campbell looked stunning in a skirt and blazer with Louis Vuitton's signature monogram.

Maluma flaunted a shimmering diamond chain with a dog pendant. Willow and Jaden Smith were spotted too, with Willow wearing a black bralette under a white button-up shirt and a black blazer. Jaden wore denim and black sunglasses.

Kelly Rowland rocked a blazer and shades, while Brazilian reggaeton star Anitta wore a yellow criss-cross bralette with an embellished denim jacket. Model Miranda Kerr donned a simple black dress with pockets.

