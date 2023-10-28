12th Fail box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey film opens at 1 crore

12th Fail box office collection day 1: The film starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role opened in theatres on Friday, alongside Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film Tejas. 12th Fail opened at ₹1 crore nett as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. As per the portal, the film registered 9.09 percent Hindi occupancy and 6.5 percent Kannada occupancy on Friday. Also read: Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film flies low at ₹1.25 crore

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail.

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The movie has Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar as the lead protagonists. It has been directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

HT review of 12th Fail

The HT review of the film called 12th Fail Vikrant Massey's best performance. It read: “Massey takes the cake for delivering a brilliant performance, easily his career best so far. At every step, he brings a myriad of shades to his character. As a teenager in school, he is oblivious to the fact that cheating is immoral. As a struggling UPSC student, he is full of grit and determination and doesn't mind sleeping three hours every night to ensure he has enough time to study and do petty jobs for survival. Massey owns up Manoj's character in all aspects that you'd expect and performs it to the word T leaving no scope of any complaints.”

Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail

Talking about the film, Vikrant told Hindustan Times, "The film is not just about the Hindi language, but the film mainly talks about restarting life and its struggle. The common perception is that if one fails in academics then they will fail in life. I don't agree with that. Yes, education is a gateway to a better life but only academic success is not success. If you have failed then you can restart and still achieve your dream.”

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

