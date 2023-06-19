Ramayan's Vikram Mastal condemns language used in Adipurush, says he is against Om Raut: Your goal is financial benefit

Actor Vikram Mastal, who played Hanuman in 2008's Ramayan, has 'condemned the language used' in Adipurush. During a press conference, Vikram said that the kind of lines used in the film hurt the sentiments of people and they should be removed. Vikram shared that he is against Adipurush director Om Raut and film's co-writer Manoj Muntashir. He also said that it's 'obvious that your goal in creating this movie is a financial benefit'. (Also Read | Adipurush box office day 3 collection: Om Raut film grosses ₹340 crore worldwide)

Vikram as Hanuman in 2008 serial Ramayan

Adipurush hit the theatres on Friday (Representative Photo).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans saw Vikram as Hanuman in the 2008 television show Ramayan, helmed by Anand Sagar. In the show, Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram while Debina Bonnerjee was seen as Goddess Sita. The 2008 release was a reboot of the 1987 Ramayan television series of the same name.

Vikram on Adipurush

As quoted by news agency ANI, Vikram said, "I vehemently condemn the language used in the movie. I simply need to know what the film's creators intended to convey with the language used. What inspired you to make this movie? Are you only concerned about making money? Why can't you remove the conversations if you made this movie with the general population in mind and they don't like them? What the issue is? Why do you want to show what is wrong in the movie? Manifest the right. This movie's plot is based on the Ramayana. We respect Sita and Lord Ram. We worship them. How are these talks and conversations appropriate for this movie?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He asked, "How you want the world to perceive Indian culture? Would we have visited the temple to worship Hanumanji if He had actually been like this in the Ramayana? It is obvious that your goal in creating this movie is a financial benefit. I am against Om Raut ji and the writer of the film and ask them to remove these dialogues from the movie."

Manoj Muntashir on Adipurush

On Sunday, film's co-writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it's our responsibility to fix them.”

More about Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush released in theatres last week. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Lakshman) and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON