25 years of Raja Hindustani: Actors decode film’s legacy

Dharmesh Darshan’s Raja Hindustani (1996), a love story of a small-town taxi driver and a rich girl, carved a special place in everyone’s hearts and raked in moolah at the box office too. From its songs, dialogues, and picturesque locales to the kissing scene, this Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer remains etched in the minds of cinegoers.

As the film completes 25 years since its release, we walk down the memory lane with some actors to find out what makes it popular even today.

Navneet Nishan, seen in the role of Kamal, aka Kammo, Singh

With the passage of time, I have come to treasure my experience of working on the film even more. The involvement of the director in putting the cast together and making sure that they have chemistry translates on screen beautifully. I don’t know if the film is relevant today, but it is a cult somehow. There are two things that people mention when I meet them one is Tara and second is Raja Hindustani.

I remember when we lost Veeru ji (Veeru Krishnan), me and Darshan cried for days. Even if we don’t meet, the love is there, which is a very rare case now. It is a little cut and dried in the world of cinema now. It is a lot more professional. But the off screen chemistry translates on the big screen, and that has been the case for the film.

Archana Puran Singh, seen as Shalini Mitra Sehgal, aka Shalu

The film reinvented Karisma Kapoor at that time. She was doing different kinds of films and Dharmesh gave her a completely new image with a great styling. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Dharmesh made a highly commercial film with very nice aesthetics and sensibilities, which is a very tough task to do. We did workshops and pre-production work, which was a very new thing at that time.

He gave so much attention to each character, and not focused on the main lead, and that is why each character is etched in people’s memories. Even after so many years when I joined Instagram, people pinged me to tell me that they hated me as Shalu, but you are a nice person. They identified with the negativity. It is a compliment. I am happy that I have been able to dispel that image of me.

Suresh Oberoi, seen as Bakshrath Sehgal

It was a nice emotional film, with a storyline. It was old-school. It is a well-made film. We all worked very hard on it. It took too much time to be made, more than it could afford, thank God, it worked at the box office. I was just trying to play the role of Pran from the film, Bobby. It is more of a fairytale, usually we don’t see the love story of a taxi driver and a princess working. The story is a little difficult to swallow today. Now, I don’t think it will work well because we see different types of films, which is dictated by fights, people flying in the air with just a punch or dances. This is a different fantasy.

