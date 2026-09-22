National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan lands in Gujarat to take home Best Actor award, ceremony begins soon

Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are among the country's most prestigious honours for cinema, recognising excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema. The awards celebrate filmmaking across languages, regions and formats.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours for outstanding achievements in Indian cinema in 2024. The ceremony will start at 3PM and will be streamed live on YouTube.

Kevadia, known for the 182-metre Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will host the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's tallest statue on October 31, 2018.