National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan lands in Gujarat to take home Best Actor award, ceremony begins soon
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam and more stars will receive awards at the ceremony today.
The stage is set for a significant evening in Indian cinema as the 72nd National Film Awards are set to be presented in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday....Read More
Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are among the country's most prestigious honours for cinema, recognising excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema. The awards celebrate filmmaking across languages, regions and formats.
President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours for outstanding achievements in Indian cinema in 2024. The ceremony will start at 3PM and will be streamed live on YouTube.
Kevadia, known for the 182-metre Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will host the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's tallest statue on October 31, 2018.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 02:22:25 PM IST
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: What jury member Gopi Desai said on change of venue
Actress and jury member Gopi Desai arrived at Vadodara Airport to attend the 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar.
She said, "Hearing for the first time that the ceremony was not being held in Delhi but somewhere else felt a little unusual. Then I found out it was being held in Kevadia, which is wonderful. Perhaps it can be held in different places every year—Kashmir, the South, Trivandrum, and other locations. It should not remain fixed in one place as it was in Delhi. That way, all states can benefit from it, and it will be nice..."
- 22 Sept 2026, 02:14:21 PM IST
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Venue to change every year?
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “The National Film Awards ceremony will be held in Ekta Nagar. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an initiative has been taken to host the National Film Awards ceremony at all the major tourist spots across the country, whereas previously it used to happen only inside a conference room. The National Film Awards are such an award that connects all the big names in the film world—artists, cinematographers, camera professionals—everyone gets involved.”
He added, "If we hold it at a tourist destination, naturally, it will benefit the tourism site as well, and a fresh format for the National Film Awards will emerge before everyone. With this very objective in mind, we are now taking the National Film Awards to tourist destinations. In this sequence, the first National Film Awards is happening in Ekta Nagar. Now, I would like to request all the states: for the next Film Awards, please nominate your most important tourist spot where investment has been made. Nominate what you consider the most significant tourist site in your respective state, and also explain what improvements and work you will undertake there. And if your tourist site is selected, the next National Film Awards will be held at your tourist destination."
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- 22 Sept 2026, 02:03:05 PM IST
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty calls Best Actor win ‘incredibly special’
Mammootty has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Bramayugam (Malayalam). It is his fourth win in the category.
“I am deeply honoured and delighted to receive the National Film Award in the Best Actor category. This recognition is incredibly special to me because this is my fourth award. It is a moment of great pride and encouragement. Thank you so much,” he said.
- 22 Sept 2026, 01:51:45 PM IST
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Randeep Hooda arrives in Gujarat
Randeep Hooda won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 72nd National Film Awards for his biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
The actor arrived at Vadodara Airport to attend the 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar. He said, "This is my first National Awards... I am very grateful to be a part of these awards..."
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- 22 Sept 2026, 01:45:53 PM IST
National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch
The 72nd National Film Awards will be held outside Delhi for the first time this year. The awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 22, in Gujarat. The ceremony will take place at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity.
The awards ceremony will begin at 3 pm on September 22. Viewers can watch the ceremony online, as DD National will stream the event live on its YouTube channel from 3 pm onwards.
- 22 Sept 2026, 12:53:57 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan arrives in Gujarat
Kartik Aaryan visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and expressed his excitement about receiving his first National Award on Tuesday.
While addressing the gathering, Kartik Aaryan said, "I have received my first National Award for Chandu Champion. I am truly, incredibly happy—my entire family is overjoyed, and our whole team is thrilled. Reflecting on the journey we began with Chandu Champion and the way this film inspires so many people—especially regarding the Paralympians—I can only express my gratitude to the jury and the entire audience across India for choosing us."
Kartik shares the Best Actor award with legendary actor Mammootty, who won the honour for his performance in the Malayalam horror-thriller film 'Bramayugam'.
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