83’s Bigadne De: Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem wash clothes in bathtub, celebrate victories with team in new song. Watch

The new song from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 83 is out and shows fun moments of the then Team India as they spent their time in England during the 1983 cricket world cup. Titled Bigadne De, the song features shows the team members sharing light moments as they go to a pub, enjoy fast food, do net practice and celebrate victories.

Sung by Benny Dayal and penned by Ashish Pandit, Bigadne Do has music by Pritam. The song puts focus on the lives of other cricketers as well as Jatin Sarna's Yashpal Sharma celebrates a winning moment and takes juice while accompanying his teammates to the pub. In another scene, Ranveer's Kapil Dev joins Saqib Saleem's Mohinder Amarnath in washing clothes in the bathtub.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 24 and also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Just before the song's release, Ranveer shared two shirtless pictures as a Monday motivation post for his fans. In the pictures, the actor's ripped biceps and six-pack abs are the highlight as he strikes a pose in the gym area.

Sharing the monochrome pictures on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "The Process is the Prize #mondaymotivation."

The picture received more than 7 lakh likes within a few hours, including reactions from his industry colleagues and fans. Arjun Rampal commented to the post, “Insane. Terrific.” Feeling inspired, actor Abhimanyu Dasani wrote, “You got me started again. Let's go!” American rapper Raja Kumari wrote, "Bruh." Kunal Kemmu commented, “Jabar.” Designer Manish Malhotra, actor Varun Sharma and singer Mika shared several fire emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer was recently in Delhi where he was shooting for his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The film marks Karan Johar's return to direction after five years and also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

