A simple Kareena Kapoor smiles as glamorous Karisma Kapoor signs autograph in old pic; fans love their unseen photo

Karisma Kapoor has shared a rare unseen picture with actor sister Kareena Kapoor on the occasion of Siblings Day on Monday. It shows Karisma signing an autograph with Kareena by her side. The picture seems to be from Karisma's early days in Bollywood in the 90s. Kareena went on to make her acting debut much later. Also read: Kareena Kapoor decks up in red ethnic outfit as she poses with Karisma Kapoor at NMACC launch, calls her ‘best date’

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “Always by each other’s side. Sister love. Siblings Day, every day.” Their cousin Riddhima Kapoor also liked the post. Many fans called it “awesome” and "fabulous". A fan wrote for Karisma, “You are six years older than Kareena and still look younger than her.” A person also called them, “My fav (favourite) girls”.

Karisma, now 48, had made her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991. She went on to deliver several blockbusters including Raja Babu, Andaz, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Karisma took a sabbatical from work to raise her kids as a single mother. After returning with a web series a few years ago, she is now working on her next project, Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo, it is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt, who need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

After Karisma made it big in Bollywood, Kareena made her film debut a decade later with Refugee in 2000. She continues to work in films and was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), opposite Aamir Khan. Since then, she has already finished shooting for two new projects, and is now working on her third, titled The Crew.

In a 2014 interview, Karisma had talked about how both she and Kareena have been successful actors. "I think there has never been a precedence where two sisters in Bollywood have been successful working simultaneously as heroines in same decade or same generation. I think we have been lucky and fortunate to have had great careers," she had told PTI.

