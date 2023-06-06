Aaliyah Kashyap says she got hate for getting engaged at 22, reveals wedding plans: ‘I don’t really care’

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap answered some questions regarding her engagement to Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah who is a social media influencer, got engaged to her boyfriend last month. Talking about it, she said she received hate when she got engaged at 22. She also shared that she and her fiance plan to get married sometime in the spring or summer of 2025. They also shared that they will be hosting engagement parties in August 2023. Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap flaunts big rock at bridal shower with Khushi Kapoor and others, friend calls her ‘bridezilla’ Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane at 22.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah on getting engaged at 22

Aaliyah in her recent vlog on YouTube admitted that she got hate for her life decision, however, it doesn't bother her. She said, “For me, it’s my life. If I feel ready, I feel ready. We’re both ready. We’ve been talking about this for a while. We’ve already been living together for like six months. We’ve been together for three years. It’s just a ‘when you know, you know’ situation. I know I’m super happy in this relationship, and he’s my soulmate.” She added that she had no doubt about Shane even when they met for the first time and knew that she would end up marrying him.

"I don’t really care if people have hate about us marrying young. I know we are young, but I don’t really care," Aaliyah further said. Shane who was also answering questions with her, shared, “I don't think it's a big deal. I don't see the issue at all. It's really stupid that people make such a big thing.” “I don't think your age matters, your maturity matters when it comes to decisions. Obviously, marriage is a huge decision. I don't recommend every 20 year old to go out and get married, that's now how it works. It's just a personal choice,” she pointed. Aaliyah also confessed that she never thought she would get married before she was 28.

Who is Aaliyah Kashyap?

Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Shane Gregoire proposed to Aaliyah in Bali. While Aaliyah is a popular YouTuber, Shane runs his own business.

Aaliyah Kashyap on her wedding plans

The two will host two engagement parties soon, one in the US and another in India in early August this year. In the same month, the two will fly to the US to celebrate the occasion with Shane's family. They also shared that they want to get married after 1.5-2 years from now.

