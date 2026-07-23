Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots re-releasing in theatres amid Sonam Wangchuk row? Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra says ‘false news’

Days after media reports claimed that Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots would be re-released in theatres, the film's producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has denied the reports, calling them ‘factually incorrect’. The news of the re-release came days after the film was embroiled in a minor controversy when Aamir Khan denied that the film was inspired by educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk.

3 Idiots not re-releasing

Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan.

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Last week, media reports claimed that 3 Idiots would be re-released in theatres on September 4. On Wednesday, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared an announcement through his production house, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. The statement read: “With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect.”

The filmmaker also urged fans and the media to rely only on "verified channels" for such announcements. “We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' verified channels. We urge media publications to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information,” he added.

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Vidhu Vinod Chopra's announcement.

About 3 Idiots

{{^usCountry}} 3 Idiots is a Hindi film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in supporting roles. The film was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release in 2009, and has remained an influential film since. According to media reports, a sequel to the film is currently in the making. 3 Idiots' Sonam Wangchuk connection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3 Idiots is a Hindi film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in supporting roles. The film was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release in 2009, and has remained an influential film since. According to media reports, a sequel to the film is currently in the making. 3 Idiots' Sonam Wangchuk connection {{/usCountry}}

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The film presents a satirical drama about India's education system through the story of three students at an Indian engineering college, exposing the intrinsic paternalism within it. It was said to be partly inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone, and news reports at the time also highlighted that Aamir's character was inspired by Ladakhi educator and inventor Sonam Wangchuk. The film's climax was shot at Wangchuk's school in Ladakh.

However, after Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the NEET exam, Aamir Khan denied any connection between 3 Idiots and him, saying the film was not based on him.