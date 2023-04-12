Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan attend Jio Studios’ Event, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor look stunning in sarees

Jio Studios is hosting a special event at the Jio World Convention Centre of Mumbai on Wednesday. The production house will be announcing a list of upcoming films and web series at the event. Several celebrities, such as Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and others have arrived at the venue. Also read: Exclusive: Wasim Akram reacts to Javed Akhtar's 26/11 comment in Lahore

Bollywood celebrities attend Jio Studios’ Event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty made a rare appearance in a white shirt and black pants. He also wore a blue scarf. Actor Shahid Kapoor arrived looking dapper in a black suit. Actor Aamir Khan looked casual in jeans and a pink t-shirt. He came with his daughter Ira Khan. The father-daughter duo happily posed for pictures.

Actor Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan posed together on the red carpet for the paparazzi. Yami Gautam looked stunning in a shimmery saree as she arrived with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Actors Nana Patekar, Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave were also a part of the event.

Also in attendance were Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sayani Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Tacker, Shraddha Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, Jackky Bhagnani, Mouni Roy, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Radhika Madan, Rakul Preet Singh and Nushratt Bharuccha.

According to a report of Deadline, Jio Studios has several films and shows in the pipeline, for Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri audiences. They have also partnered with Bengali film production house SVF Entertainment.

Reportedly, the film lineup includes Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2, Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller, Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are also going to be a part of the lineup, as per the report.

On the other hand, web series like Prakash Jha's Laal Batti starring Nana Patekar, Union: The Making of India with Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana, Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash, Rafuchakkar of Maniesh Paul, Bajao starring Rapper Raftaar, Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic of Shiri, Doctors of Sharad Kelkar and A Legal Affair starring Barkha Singh, and Angad Bedi have also joined the list reportedly.

