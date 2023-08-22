Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta spotted together at event, actor poses with son Junaid Khan. Watch

Aamir Khan and his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao attended a book launch event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a clip in which the trio posed individually for photographs. (Also Read | When Aamir Khan spoke of a 'tough separation' from ex-wife Reena Dutta)

Reena and Kiran share a laugh at event

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Junaid Khan attended an event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video, Reena and Kiran Rao were seen standing together and laughing inside the bookstore. As a paparazzo asked her something, Kiran laughed and was joined by Reena.

When a paparazzo asked them to pose together, Kiran said, "Bohut dur...unka chal raha hai. accha nahi lagta hai na? Unka ho jaane dijiye (Very far... his speech is going on. This doesn't look good, right? Let him finish). I was trying..."

As Kiran spoke, Reena smiled and looked at her. For the event, Kiran wore a green dress under a blue shirt and flats. Aamir opted for a black T-shirt, blue denims and brown shoes. Reena was seen in a striped long dress and shoes.

Aamir's son Junaid was also seen with him

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir's son Junaid Khan also attended the book launch event. He was seen posing with Aamir outside the store. He wore a blue shirt, olive green pants and shoes. Junaid wrapped his arm around Aamir while he held his son as seen in a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram. Junaid was also seen posing with his mother Reena.

Aamir's marriage to Reena and Kiran

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir married Reena Dutta on April 18, 1986. They are parents to two children--son Junaid and daughter, Ira. They parted ways in 2002.

On December 28, 2005, the actor married Kiran Rao. On December 5, 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation and said they would raise their son Azad as co-parents.

Aamir on his relationship with Reena, Kiran

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2012, Aamir had said about his first wife. He had said, "Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran (Rao). I didn’t even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan Season 7, Aamir spoke about Reena and Kiran. He had said, “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge (We will always be a family)...We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON