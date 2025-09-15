Aamir Khan gets grilled about corporate bookings in Bollywood: ‘Majboori mein jhoot ka sahara lenge?'

Actor-producer Aamir Khan recently opened up about the film industry's practice of manipulating box office numbers and perceptions of a film's success. He shared that he is always honest about his own films' performance, but acknowledges that many others in the industry resort to tactics like corporate bookings to artificially inflate a project's success. Aamir Khan was last seen in a special appearance in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie,(AFP)

Aamir opines

Aamir shared his views about the growing trend of corporate booking in India when he joined trade expert Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast: The Producer Series. He shared that this practice is pointless.

“Jab humari film release hoti hai aur uske figures aate hain, jo figures aate hain mein exactly woh deta hun aur meri team ko bolta hun ke koi wrong figure nahi jayega. So in business, I feel it is very silly to lie (When our film releases and the figures come in, I give the exact figures and tell my team not to release any wrong figures),” Aamir said.

When the host pointed out that 90% of people opt for corporate booking, Aamir mentioned that he doesn’t want to criticise any one. At that moment, the host asked him why he is refraining from sharing his views on the same. “Why don't you want to criticise,” he said.

“Har admi ki apni majboori hoti hai…. Jhooth toh nahi bolna chaiyeh… Insaani fitrat hai ke yaar meine film banai, mera business hai, main kyun bolun ke nahi chal raha hai... Logon ko lage ke bahut superhit hogaya toh log mujh mein zyada invest karenge (very person has their own limitations... One shouldn't lie... It's human nature to think that I've made a film, it's my business, so why would I say it's not doing well? If people think it's a huge success, they'll invest more in me)," Aamir said.

He continues, “But I feel these are short term… Ultimately the truth comes out. Public ko ek baar ya do baar aap bewakoof bana sakte ho, but industry ke logun ko nahi bana sakte… Industry ko sabko pata chal jata hai ke actually kya ho raha hai (You can fool the public once or twice, but you can't fool the industry... People in industry know what's actually going on). According to me, it is pointless but a lot of people do it…They try to create perception.”

Aamir’s recent projects

Most recently, Aamir was seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which followed the life of Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir), a basketball coach who is assigned to train a team of adults with intellectual disabilities. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film was an official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish film Campeones. The film was a box office success, grossing ₹263.42 crore globally.

Apart from that, Aamir had a special appearance in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Next, he will be seen in a cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is set to release on Netflix on September 18.