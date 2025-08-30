Aamir Khan dances his heart out to Sitaare Zameen Par song at success bash, fans react to unseen video. Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. To celebrate the film’s success, the actor hosted a party at his home. A video from the bash surfaced online, showing Aamir flaunting his dance moves, and fans can’t get enough of the adorable clip. Aamir Khan dancing with Sitaare Zameen Par co-stars at the film's success bash.

Aamir Khan dancing at Sitaare Zameen Par success bash

A Reddit user shared an unseen video from inside the Sitaare Zameen Par success bash. In the video, Aamir, dressed in a blue-and-white kurta and white harem pants, was seen jumping with joy and dancing to his film’s song Good For Nothing along with his co-stars, the specially-abled actors. He was also spotted grooving to Lagaan’s song Mitwa and performing its signature hook step.

Fans reacted to the candid video on the platform. One Reddit user commented, “This is so wholesome.” Another wrote, “Cuteee yaar.” A third said, “So cute how they are touching his hair during the dance, I think they are curious about his hairband lol. He must be a nice person because you can’t be fake around people with special needs. They can detect it.” Another added, “Bro pulled Gauri with these moves.” One more fan wrote, “So cute.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film is a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. It stars him alongside Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, along with debutants Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar – all of whom are specially-abled.

Made on a budget of ₹122 crore, the film earned ₹267.51 crore worldwide and ₹167.46 crore in India. It emerged as a box office hit and is now available to stream on YouTube for ₹100.

Meanwhile, Aamir was most recently seen in a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film, featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Upendra in lead roles, has grossed ₹273.2 crore in India and ₹500 crore worldwide.