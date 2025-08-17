Coolie worldwide box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth film sails past 300 crore, beats Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Even as the mania of opening day and Independence Day holiday died down, Rajinikanth's Coolie held its own at the ticket window. On Saturday, the third day of its release, Coolie saw somewhat of a slowdown at the box office, but still managed to register a good day, both domestically and overseas. The film has now crossed ₹300 crore worldwide, becoming the first Tamil film to do so this year. Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner is minting money.

Coolie worldwide box office report

Coolie added ₹38.50 crore net on Saturday to its two-day haul of ₹119.75 crore. This takes its domestic three-day total to ₹158.25 crore net ( ₹187 crore gross). The film had earned over $12 million overseas in its first two days, and has crossed $15 million before the end of the third day. Even as the final numbers are awaited, Coolie's worldwide gross stands at ₹320 crore, and counting.

This makes it the fastest Tamil film to hit ₹300 crore worldwide, beating the record of Vijay's Leo, which got to the milestone in four days last year. On day 3, Coolie also surpassed the lifetime box office collections of some major recent Bollywood hits like Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹263 crore) and Housefull 5 ( ₹288 crore). And it has not even completed its opening weekend yet.

The road ahead for Coolie

Despite middling reviews and polarising word of mouth, Coolie has managed to hold its own and sustain a strong momentum at the box office. Going by Coolie's pace at the box office, it should target a ₹600-crore lifetime run and maybe even hope to topple 2.0 from the top spot. Only three Tamil films have ever crossed ₹600 crore worldwide, and two of them (2.0 and Jailer) starred Rajinikanth in the lead. The third is Vijay's Leo.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role, along with Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan appears in a special appearance.