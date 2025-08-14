Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan announces big price drop for film on YouTube for this Independence Day weekend

Aamir Khan has an Independence Day gift for his fans—he is making his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, more affordable for viewers. The actor has announced a special limited-time offer, slashing the film's YouTube rental price from ₹100 to just ₹50. Aamir Khan reveals his unconventional distribution method for Sitaare Zameen Par, aiming to reach more viewers via YouTube. (PTI)

Aamir slashes SZP rent for I-Day weekend

Unlike many filmmakers, Aamir chose to skip the traditional OTT route for Sitaare Zameen Par, opting instead for a pay-per-view model via YouTube. His decision to bypass streaming platforms was aimed at encouraging more people to experience the film in theatres, a move that has divided fans but has been praised by film exhibitors.

Sitaare Zameen Par is available on YouTube on a pay-per-view model, instead of releasing on any streaming platform after ending its theatrical run. It became available on YouTube after its June theatrical release for ₹100 per rental. Now, in a bid to make the film even more accessible, Aamir has halved that price. In a video shared with fans, he encouraged viewers to watch the film with their families this Independence Day weekend. The caption read: “This Independence Day weekend, watch Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube for only ₹50.”

Why did Aamir choose for pay-per-view model

Speaking to ETimes, Aamir explained his unconventional distribution strategy: “We are able to reach only 2-3% of our population in the theatrical business, even with the biggest hits. For a film like Sitaare Zameen Par, around one crore people would have seen it during its theatrical run. Given the lack of sufficient theatres, this digital model is perhaps the only way to connect with a wider audience, especially with rising internet penetration.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartwarming and uplifting story that follows Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir Khan), a fiery basketball coach who is assigned to train a team of adults with intellectual disabilities.

What starts as a punishment soon becomes a transformative journey of empathy, connection, and growth. Touted as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, this new film retains a similar emotional depth and inclusive spirit. It is also the official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish film Campeones.

The film grossed an impressive ₹263.42 crore globally, making it one of the top-grossing Hindi films of 2025