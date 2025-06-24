Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan film beats Laal Singh Chaddha's India haul, earns 74 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after a gap of 3 years with Sitaare Zameen Par was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The RS Prasanna film opened with a unique release strategy, that it would not release on any streaming platform. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Sitaare Zameen Par has now crossed the ₹70 crore mark in India. (Also read: Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan) Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan plays a basketball coach in the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office update

As per the latest update, Sitaare Zameen Par collected ₹6.05 crore on its fifth day of release. This is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. Aamir's film opened at ₹10.7 crore and saw its best single-day earnings on Sunday with ₹27.25 crore. The film saw a drop on Monday, collecting only ₹8.50 crore. The overall collection of the film now stands at ₹74.23 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par has now surpassed the India haul of Aamir's last release- Laal Singh Chadha. The 2022 release had collected ₹ 61.36 crore.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

On Monday, Aamir made a surprise visit to theatres after the screening of the film. In the video shared by the makers, Aamir was seen asking the audience, "Kaesi lagi film (How did you like the film)?" A fan said, "Aamir we are proud of you. You have done a superb job." Aamir then introduced film's director RS Prasanna and other crew members. The actor also said, "Thank you so much for the love you are giving us. We really appreciate and we are really touched."

Aamir also screened Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (played by Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals for a basketball tournament.

The film also stars debutants Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Genelia D’Souza plays the role of Aamir’s wife in the film.