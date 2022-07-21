Aamir Khan treats Russo Brothers, Dhanush to dinner at home with Kiran Rao, flies in chefs from Gujarat

Aamir Khan hosted a traditional dinner for the Russo Brothers and his ex-wife Kiran Rao was also in attendance. The Russo Brothers are in India for the promotions of Netflix’s The Gray Man. The film, featuring Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Chris Evans, will premiere online on July 22. Dhanush was also present for the dinner. (Also read: The Gray Man: Russo Brothers reveal they plan to bring Dhanush back as Lone Wolf)

The premiere of The Gray Man was held in Mumbai Wednesday night and The Russo Brothers had invited Aamir Khan for the same but the actor could not attend. Aamir flew the chefs specialising in Gujarati delicacies, for the event.

The chefs included those specialising in making Papad Luva Patodi, Tuver Lifafa, and Kand Puri from Surat, others who make fafda and jalebi from Surendranagar and a chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni.

Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chadha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11.

The Russo Brothers, and Dhanush, on the other hand, are promoting Netflix original The Gray Man. It is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. Ryan Gosling plays a CIA operative Court Gentry aka Sierra Six who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins. Dhanush essays the role of Avik San, the "lethal force" who can stop Six from revealing a dark agency secret.

Talking about Dhanush, Anthony Russo had recently told PTI, "I keep getting texts from people I know and they say they want more of Dhanush... We hope we get to tell more stories with this character and we would like to keep our options open."

