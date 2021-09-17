Aamir Khan joins daughter Ira for dinner, remembers to hug her just in time. Watch

Aamir Khan was spotted at dinner with his daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor took time off from the shoot of his movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Paparazzi photos show Aamir in a black shirt and grey plaid pants, walking out of a restaurant in Khar. Ira wore a cream-coloured top with beige pants. Both of them wore same blue masks. Ira dropped her dad to his car as they prepared to leave. Aamir almost got inside his car when he remembered to give Ira a goodbye hug. Watch the video:

Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta have two kids together--son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira. With his second wife, Kiran Rao, Aamir has a son named Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002 and he announced his separation from Kiran in July.

Sharing a joint statement about their divorce, Aamir and Kiran said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." It added, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together."

Despite the separation, Aamir and Kiran wish to maintain their friendship with each other. They worked together on Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. Azad, too, was with them through the trip. As per a few reports, Aamir and Kiran also attended a family friend's wedding together on Thursday.