Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad pose as family as they return to Mumbai, fans wonder why they sat on airport floor

Actor Aamir Khan is back in Mumbai after finishing shoot of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil. The actor was joined by his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. This is the first time Aamir and Kiran have been spotted in Mumbai since they announced their divorce in July.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Aamir and Azad are sitting on the airport floor, seemingly waiting for Kiran to meet them. Aamir had his usual pillow with him and wore a cream sweatshirt with black pants and a camo-print hat. Kiran wore a striped blue shirt and blue jeans while Azad was dressed in a plain white T-shirt and green pants.





Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in July with a joint statement. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," it read. “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement added.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she holds mom Sridevi's hand, twins with Khushi in throwback video. Watch

A day later, they released a joint video for their fans. Holding Kiran's hand, Aamir said, "You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family,” he said. “Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise,” he added.

Aamir had been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Naga Chaitanya in Kargil. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor.