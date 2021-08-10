Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she holds mom Sridevi's hand, twins with Khushi in throwback video. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she held the hand of her mother, late actor Sridevi, in a throwback video. In the video, shared on Instagram, a young Janhvi was seen along with her parents Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and baby sister Khushi Kapoor as they entered an event venue.

In the clip, a smiling Janhvi Kapoor walked in front of Sridevi holding her mother's hand over her shoulder. Her sister Khushi Kapoor held their father Boney Kapoor's hands.

While Sridevi wore a pink lehenga with silver work, Janhvi and Khushi twinned in gold-peach dresses. Boney wore black ethnic wear with a shawl over his shoulder.





Sridevi died in February 2018, a few months ahead of the release of Jahnvi's debut film Dhadak. The film released in July 2018 and also starred actor Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi often shares old pictures of her late mother on Instagram. Last month, taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi had dropped an old picture of Sridevi along with Manish Malhotra, after the latter geared up for his directorial debut with a musical love story. On Mother's Day, she had shared a series of pictures and wrote, "My Mumma."

Earlier in June, in an interview with Elle India, Janhvi had spoken on who inspires her, "Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia (Bhatt), Sara (Ali Khan) to Beyoncé to even my sister, it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. 'Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity'."

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

Her upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, the shoot of which she wrapped up in March.