Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha gets postponed yet again

Actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha on Tuesday got a new release date. Taking to Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions issued a statement announcing that the film will hit theatres on August 11 this year and not April 14.

The statement also thanked Prabhas' Adipurush team for 'shifting the release date' of their film. However, it has not been revealed when Adipurush will release. It was earlier scheduled for the August 11 release.

The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide.""We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

"We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif All Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022," concluded the statement. The caption of the post read, "#LaalSinghChaddha @viacom18studios @tseriesfilms."

Reacting to the post, fans said that they would wait for the film's release. "We all know Aamir Khan is passionate about filmmaking. Thus, I can wait an entire lifetime to see #LaalsinghChaddha. All the best to the team" wrote a person. "Doesn’t matter we can wait for forever," commented a fan. "Missing Aamir Khan to see in theatres," said another fan. "It's alright we will wait," read another comment.

The statement was issued just after actor Aamir Khan was seen at the T-Seriesw office in Andheri, Mumbai on Tuesday. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release on Christmas last year. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, featuring actor Tom Hanks.

The Hindi version is adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, among others. It is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

Adipurush was scheduled for theatre release along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. Apart from Prabhas, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and Trupti Toradmal.

