Aamir Khan makes first appearance post intimate wedding with Gauri Spratt, greets paparazzi

After marrying longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home on July 5, Aamir Khan made a brief appearance outside his residence to greet the paparazzi waiting to congratulate the newlyweds in this heavy monsoons. While the actor smiled and acknowledged the media, Gauri chose to stay inside, keeping the celebrations as private as the couple had always intended. (Also Read: Aamir Khan lovingly kisses wife Gauri Spratt after they exchange vows; couple share 1st dance with family. Watch)

Aamir Khan greets media

Aamir Khan greets paparazzi after intimate wedding with Gauri Spratt

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Aamir Khan briefly stepped outside his Mumbai home on Sunday to greet the paparazzi, who had been waiting outside since morning. With folded hands and a warm "namaste," the actor acknowledged the photographers before seeing off politician Raj Thackeray, one of the guests at the wedding. He was also seen sharing a light conversation with Raj and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani before heading back inside.

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{{^usCountry}} Keeping things simple, Aamir wore an ivory kurta-pyjama with a bronze brooch. Gauri chose a beige outfit, pairing it with bold jewellery and a neatly braided hairstyle. Once the wedding rituals were over, the family continued celebrating together at Aamir's home in an intimate setting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping things simple, Aamir wore an ivory kurta-pyjama with a bronze brooch. Gauri chose a beige outfit, pairing it with bold jewellery and a neatly braided hairstyle. Once the wedding rituals were over, the family continued celebrating together at Aamir's home in an intimate setting. {{/usCountry}}

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A heartwarming video from the wedding has also made its way online. Moments after Gauri acknowledged Aamir as her husband during the ceremony, the actor gently kissed her hand, drawing warm reactions from fans across social media.

A photograph released by Aamir Khan's team captures one of the most important moments from the ceremony. It shows the couple signing the marriage register as their family members gather around them, watching with smiles. The picture also features the people closest to the newlyweds. Gauri's son stood between the couple, while Aamir's son Azad was seated beside them. Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, was also present and blessed the couple on their special day.

Celebrity guests attend the celebrations

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Around 150 guests were part of the intimate celebration. Aamir's children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, attended the ceremony, along with Ira's husband, Nupur Shikhare, as the families came together for the special occasion.

Several well-known faces also joined the celebrations, including industrialist Mukesh Ambani, political leader Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, comedian Vir Das, and more

A love story that came full circle

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's story goes back nearly 25 years. The two first met in Bengaluru but eventually went their separate ways and lost touch. Years later, in 2023, Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, helped reconnect them during another visit to the city, giving their friendship a second chance. After being together for over two years, the couple decided it was time to take the next step and get married.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

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Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has a son from her previous marriage. She previously worked in the haircare industry and is now associated with Aamir Khan Productions in Mumbai.

For Aamir and Gauri, the wedding marks the beginning of a new chapter after a relationship that stayed largely away from the public eye. This is Aamir's third marriage. He was earlier married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. This is second marriage for Gauri Spratt, who has a son from her previous marriage.