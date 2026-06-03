Aamir Khan set to marry a third time, will tie the knot with Gauri Spratt in July: Report

Actor Aamir Khan is set to marry for the third time. The actor will marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July, reported Hauterrfly in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The wedding will take place in July and will be an intimate affair.

Aamir and Gauri's wedding date

Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt during the screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par.(PTI)

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The report added that the actor will marry Gauri in a ‘very private and intimate’ manner. The ceremony will be attended by both the families of the couple and some close friends on July 5. The source added, “Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present.”

The couple are not going to host a grand wedding and it will be a simple signing at home.

In April, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir had opened up about his personal life and spoke about his relationship with Gauri.

"I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)," Aamir said.

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{{^usCountry}} On his 60th birthday in March last year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his 60th birthday in March last year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aamir Khan parted ways from his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Aamir’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir Khan parted ways from his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Aamir’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, Aamir made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Aamir was seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Aamir made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Aamir was seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aamir is currently awaiting the release of his production, Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama stars Aamir’s son and actor Junaid Khan, along with Sai Pallavi, in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir is currently awaiting the release of his production, Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama stars Aamir’s son and actor Junaid Khan, along with Sai Pallavi, in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

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