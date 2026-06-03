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Aamir Khan set to marry a third time, will tie the knot with Gauri Spratt in July: Report

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year.

Jun 03, 2026 04:01 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Actor Aamir Khan is set to marry for the third time. The actor will marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July, reported Hauterrfly in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The wedding will take place in July and will be an intimate affair.

Aamir and Gauri's wedding date

Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt during the screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par.(PTI)

The report added that the actor will marry Gauri in a ‘very private and intimate’ manner. The ceremony will be attended by both the families of the couple and some close friends on July 5. The source added, “Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present.”

The couple are not going to host a grand wedding and it will be a simple signing at home.

In April, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir had opened up about his personal life and spoke about his relationship with Gauri.

"I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)," Aamir said.

 
aamir khan wedding gauri spratt
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