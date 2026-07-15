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Aamir Khan's friend says he has seen him cry over heartbreak amid backlash over third marriage with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan's close friend Amin Hajee praised the actor respect for marriage and his commitment to his former family and children.

Updated on: Jul 15, 2026 09:54 PM IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Aamir Khan tied the knot for the third time with Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. Since the wedding, the actor has been facing backlash on social media over his third marriage. Now, Aamir's close friend Amin Hajee has opened up about the actor, sharing how much he values relationships and how he has always ensured that his former family and children were looked after.

'Aamir ensured that his former family were looked after'

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones. (Pic credit: Spice Social)
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones. (Pic credit: Spice Social)

Speaking about Aamir and how he has always treated marriage with dignity, Amin also spoke about the actor's equation with his ex-wives and children. He told Rediff, "I've known Aamir for over 35 years, and have always admired his respect for the institution of marriage. Many people become cynical after a failed relationship, but not him. He has always treated marriage with dignity. People often joke about his personal life, but what they don't see is how honest and fair he has been. Every time he has moved on in life, he has done so responsibly. He has always ensured that his former family and children were looked after. Very few people acknowledge this."

'I have seen him cry'

Aamir Khan has been married twice before. He married his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta, in 1986. The couple had two children, Junaid and Ira, before ending their marriage after 16 years.

Aamir later met Kiran Rao on the sets of Lagaan, and the two got married in 2005. They welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy. However, that relationship also did not last, and the couple announced their amicable separation in 2021. Despite parting ways, they continue to remain close friends and co-parents.

Aamir married Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. The two had known each other for nearly two decades before they recently began dating and publicly announced their relationship and marriage in June 2026.

 
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