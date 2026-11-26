Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai's family moments often draw attention, and a recent picture shared by her sister-in-law Shrima Rai has offered a glimpse into one such celebration. The photo features Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and her mother, Vrinda Rai, posing together with the family during a birthday celebration.

Shrima Rai shares picture with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan's family time. more less

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On Wednesday, Shrima took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the celebration. The first few photographs offered glimpses of the gifts and flowers she received for her birthday, which she celebrated on November 21. However, it was the final picture that caught attention, as it featured Shrima posing with Aaradhya, who was dressed in a white gown and a princess tiara. Aaradhya was seen holding her grandmother Vrinda close, while her mother, Aishwarya, stood right beside them. Aishwarya also kept her nephew close as they posed for the family picture.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Shrima wrote, "Birth-day in my camera roll… Gratitude, flowers, a surprise media post, some indulgence, more flowers and late evening with kids and mil." While Shrima celebrated her birthday on November 21, Aaradhya turned 15 just five days earlier, on November 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Shrima wrote, "Birth-day in my camera roll… Gratitude, flowers, a surprise media post, some indulgence, more flowers and late evening with kids and mil." While Shrima celebrated her birthday on November 21, Aaradhya turned 15 just five days earlier, on November 16. {{/usCountry}}

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Shrima is married to Aishwarya's brother, Aditya, and they have two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan. She is a content creator and beauty vlogger who shares videos on hair care, outfit styling, updates about her latest brand collaborations and glimpses of her family life. Shrima also won the Mrs India Globe title in 2009 after securing the second position at the Mrs India pageant.

Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. She is occasionally spotted accompanying Aishwarya at public events, on international trips and at the Cannes Film Festival. On Aaradhya's 15th birthday, she received a special wish from her grandfather, actor Amitabh Bachchan. He took to his blog and wrote, "Ghar ki poti ka janm divas sunahara aur bhagyashali rahe, Ishwar se yahi prarthana...Aur jo sneh Ravivar se mila woh ati smaraniya raha, aap sabki prarthanaon ka abhinandan (May the birthday of the family's beloved granddaughter be golden and blessed. This is my prayer to God. The love and affection I received on Sunday were truly memorable. My heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their prayers)."

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About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent work

Most recently, Aishwarya featured in an advertisement for JW Marriott. On the big screen, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. The historical action drama continued the story of the Chola dynasty, picking up from the events of Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). Released in theatres on April 28, 2023, the film also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Vikram Prabhu. It received positive reviews and collected over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office.