Aashiqui star Rahul Roy reveals dancing at weddings for 2 lakh to earn after brain stroke: ‘Getting work was difficult’

Recently, Bollywood actor Rahul Roy found himself back in the spotlight after videos of him dancing at weddings and performing to his old songs went viral on social media. Now, in an interview with the Times of India, Rahul opened up about his financial struggles and revealed that he has been performing at weddings and events to keep things going as he rebuilds his life after a brain stroke.

Rahul Roy on building his life from scratch, facing financial struggles

Rahul Roy opens up about financial struggles.

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The actor revealed that he has been fighting a ₹30 lakh legal case for years and that he and his brother are working to settle it. Rahul also revealed that a few years ago, he went through a divorce case during which he transferred his assets to his wife. He said that he is now trying to rebuild his life and career and create his empire from scratch.

Rahul added, "The last five years have almost been like a break because I was recuperating. There was no work. If that hadn’t happened, I would have done much more. But now, I am getting some work and want to do a lot more. I was happy to be back on the set and face the camera. I am really thankful to the people who are trusting me. In my 37-year journey in films, I believe I have done some good work, and now I am looking forward to doing more.”

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about his financial struggles, Rahul said, "I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It’s been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn ₹2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don’t know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about his financial struggles, Rahul said, "I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It’s been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn ₹2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don’t know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Rahul Roy's brain stroke

In November 2020, Rahul suffered a cerebrovascular stroke while he was in Kargil for the shoot of LAC – Live The Battle. He was rushed to Srinagar for treatment and was subsequently shifted to Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where he spent several days in the ICU.

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His journey in Bollywood began with Aashiqui in 1990, which saw him share the screen with Anu Aggarwal. The film became a massive hit and changed Rahul’s career overnight, making him a popular face among Hindi film audiences. After a spate of flops in the 90s, Rahul moved to television in the 2000s. In 2007, he participated in the first season of Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner, defeating Carol Gracias and receiving the ₹1 crore prize.

Rahul’s recent film work includes Kanu Behl’s psychological drama Agra, which hit theatres in November 2025. He is also gearing up for his next project, Kuku TV’s Super Badshah. In the show, he will portray an underworld don, with Karanvir Bohra also in the cast.