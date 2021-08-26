Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline put up a spooky performance, Yami Gautam is MIA
bollywood

Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline put up a spooky performance, Yami Gautam is MIA

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez put up a spooky performance in the first song from their upcoming movie, Bhoot Police.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in Bhoot Police.

The first song from upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police is out. The song, titled Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Their co-star, Yami Gautam is missing-in-action.

The music video shows Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline partying with scores of dancers at a spooky mansion. The men are dressed in white half-sleeves shirts, black pants and waistcoats. Jacqueline wore an outfit that seemed like a grungy take on a bridal gown, complete with black thigh-high stocking and a black necklace. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan with music from Sachin- Jigar.

RELATED STORIES

Bhoot Police is directed by Pawan Kripalani. It will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their adventures. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Also read: Bhoot Police trailer: Saif is a lustful desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film

Saif had previously called Bhoot Police his dream role. “Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice line up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that,” he had said.

Apart from this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas. He plays Lankesh in the movie. He also has Bunty Aur Bubbly 2 with Rani Mukerji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhoot police saif ali khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

#CampusKeDin| Sanjana Sanghi: Never thought I would make it to LSR

Randhir says Rajiv's frustration towards failed marriage affected his career

Sangeeta Bijlani recalls getting 'horrified' by stories about her affairs

Ali Fazal urges people to get vaccinated: Safety and strength are extremely crucial
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP