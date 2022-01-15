Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan won’t share photos of Ayat and Ahil on social media: ‘Incessant trolling is unfair to them’

Actor Aayush Sharma says that he has decided to not post his kids' pictures on social media anymore to protect them from trolls.

Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, said in a recent interaction that he and Arpita have decided to not post pictures of their two kids--Ahil and Ayat--online. He added that the kids can decide for themselves when they are old enough to understand the virtual world.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble recently, Aayush said that he and Arpita have decided not to post pictures of their kids as often on social media as often. The actor revealed that they took this decision because of the unnecessary mean comments on some of the pictures of his kids, particularly after unpleasant comments about Ayat's appearance. Saying that “subjecting them to incessant trolling is unfair to them", Aayush added, "I and Arpita sat down and said that we don’t need to do this to our kids, we don’t need to put them out there."

Elaborating on his decision, Aayush said: “I have just decided that when they grow up if they decide to be out there, it’s their thing. They should be old enough to enter the world of social media and be wise enough to take criticism or comments. They are too young, at this point."

Aayush and Arpita got married in 2014. Their son Ahil was born in 2016 while they welcomed their daughter Ayat in 2019. Aayush made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Loveyatri. He was last seen opposite brother-in-law Salman in Antim: The Final Truth, which released late last year.

Talking about his equation with Salman on set, he told PTI, “I genuinely feel very lucky that I am getting to work with the biggest superstar. We are very comfortable with each other. But the fact is that he is Salman Khan on the sets and we never cross the line with him, it is not like a brother-like conversation, there is a seniority that you have to maintain.”

He is currently working in Kwatha, a film inspired by true events involving the Indian Army. The film, directed by Karan Butani, will also star Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

