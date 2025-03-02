'Ab koi doosri pareshani mol lunga': Javed Akhtar reveals his plan after Kangana Ranaut's apology in defamation case

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has put an end to his long-standing feud with actor-MP Kangana Ranaut by settling their defamation case. And Javed has already closed the chapter on the past. Showing off his characteristic wit, Javed recently jokingly remarked that he's now eyeing to take on a fresh set of challenges. Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar settle defamation case; actor apologises for inconvenience to lyricist Recently, in a quick chat with Aaj Tak, Javed spoke about settling all his issues with Kangana. The video was posted on Reddit.

Javed reacts

“Yes, the cases have been settled. She has taken back her word and the allegations. She has committed that she would never repeat it again. She has apologized for all the inconvenience caused to me. She also withdrew her case. Maine paise toh mange nahi the, apology chaiyeh thi, jo mil gai (I didn’t ask for any money in the defamation case. I wanted an apology which I have got),” Javed said.

When the reporter asked if he is happy and at peace, Javed laughed and said, “Nahi, ab dekhta hun. Koi doosri pareshani mul lunga (No, now I will see. I might take on some other challenge)”.

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar's legal war

After locking horns with each other for five years in the courtroom, actor turned politician Kangana and lyricist Javed reached a settlement in their defamation suits against each other. The actor took to Instagram to post the update for her fans with a happy picture of herself with Javed.

“Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial,” Kangana wrote with the post.

The legal battle between the two ignited following an interview given to a news channel by Kangana in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Among other statements, Kangana had claimed Javed asked her to apologise to Krrish 3 co-star Hrithik Roshan, who in 2016 filed a lawsuit against her seeking an apology after a public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship.

“Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," Kangana had said in the interview.

Following that, Javed filed a defamation case against her that went on for many years.

Battle ends

Last week, Kangana and Javed ended their feud, with both parties withdrawing their respective complaints before the Bandra magistrate court.

In her statement, Kangana admitted that her remarks from the July 2020 interview were made due to a misunderstanding. “I hereby unconditionally withdraw all the statements made by me in the interview dated 19.07.2020 and thereafter and I undertake not to repeat the same in future,” she submitted. She also apologised for any inconvenience caused to Javed, acknowledging her respect for him and agreeing to withdraw her complaint.