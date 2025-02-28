Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar resolve their legal war after 5 years, pose for happy pic

After warring with each other for five years in the courtroom, actor-MP Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar have reached a happy settlement in their defamation suits against each other. She took to Instagram to post the update for her fans along with a happy picture. Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar might also work together soon?

A happy settlement

“Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also ' agreed to write songs for my next directorial,” Kangana wrote with the post.

Kangana Ranaut's post.

What was the feud all about?

The legal war between the two began with an interview given to a news channel by Kangana in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Among other statements, Kangana had claimed Akhtar asked her to apologise to co-star Hrithik Roshan, who in 2016 filed a lawsuit against her seeking an apology after public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship.

“Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," Kangana had told the news channel. Javed filed a defamation case against her that raged on for years. He told the court, “Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie.”

“I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn't call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016,” he said. He said though he did not know Kangana personally, he had always liked her work as an actor, but in the meeting he changed the topic once he realised she was not going to listen to him.