Abhinav Shukla criticises Vidyut Jammwal for setting fire next to a ‘live tree’, calls it ‘not nature friendly’

Vidyut Jammwal surprised everyone with his new pictures from his annual retreat to the Himalayas. The actor, who is also celebrating his birthday today, bared it all in the photos where he was seen taking a dip in the river and cooking with a fire set near a tree. This did not go down well with actor Abhinav Shukla, who criticised Vidyut for setting fire next to a tree which was very much alive. (Also read: Vidyut Jammwal ditches all his clothes and luxuries for Himalayan retreat, fans say his pics will set internet ablaze)

What Vidyut posted

Abhinav Shukla has reacted to a particular picture of Vidyut Jammwal setting fire near a tree.

It all started when Vidyut took to his Instagram to share a set of pictures from his retreat that has become a yearly ritual to him over the years. In a long note, the actor said, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - ‘the abode of the divine’ started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘Who I am Not’ which is the first step of knowing ‘who am I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature. I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love."

Abhinav's reaction to Vidyut's post

Reacting to a report of Vidyut's post on X (formerly Twitter), Abhinav criticised the actor and said, “Good connecting with nature, what to eat and wear is purely a personal choice! But setting up fire next to a live tree, burning it along is not nature-friendly and against camping/ outdoor ethics (until survival requires it). That stone stove looks pretty inefficient, Dakota fire would have been great if you had luxury of 6-7 days! I feel #bushcraft should be taught in schools!” Vidyut has not responded to Abhinav's comment yet.

He will be next seen in the film Crakk, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. It is set to release in theatres next year on February 24.

