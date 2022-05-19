Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya pose with Aishwarya Rai for the perfect family pic at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai made her first red carpet appearance of the season at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday and attended an afterparty with family soon after. The actor chose a black gown for her red carpet look and changed to a shimmery pink dress for the L'Oréal X Cannes anniversary dinner. Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied her to the bash. Also read: Aishwarya Rai walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in extravagant floral gown. See pics

Aishwarya let her hair down in a shimmery pink ankle-length dress which she paired with a matching silk shrug. Aaradhya joined her in a red dress with matching hairband and bellies while Abhishek was in a black suit. A picture shows Aishwarya with one hand around Abhishek's arm and the other holding Aaradhya's hand.

Hours before, Aishwarya attended the screening of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick. She made quite an impression as she made her red carpet appearance in a black Valentino gown that had a floral touch to it. The 48-year-old had minimal accessories including earrings and rings. She was seen signing autographs for fans and was also seen bonding with actor Eva Longoria, who was in a silver gown. They posed for photographers together.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aishwarya was spotted in a pink pantsuit and matching heels. As soon as she reached Cannes, she was welcomed with flowers at the airport.

Among others who had attended the Top Gun Maverick screening on Wednesday were actors Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and TV actor Helly Shah. Earlier, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur led the Indian contingent at the festival. He was joined by Pooja, Tamannaah, R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, and others.

