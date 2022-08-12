Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Vaani Kapoor bring Bollywood glam to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Pics

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Shefali Shah, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many other celebs were in Australia to kick-start Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 on Friday. The annual event is back in Melbourne after two years and will wrap up on August 20. Singer Sona Mohapatra and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Aparna Sen, Nikkhil Advani and Shoojit Sircar were also seen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne opening day. Read more: Taapsee Pannu leads Anurag Kashyap's trippy, time travel movie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being showcased at the recent Fantasia Film Festival 2022 in Canada, Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa will be the first Indian film to be shown at the opening night of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the thriller will be released in India on August 19. Also starring Rahul Bhat and Pavail Gulati, it is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage.

Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nikkhil Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Sona Mohapatra at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee, who wore a colourful pantsuit and crop top, and other celebs took to the podium in presence of a special audience to announce the festival’s schedule. Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in a blue pantsuit and a black top, which he wore with a pair of glasses. He spoke about Taapsee’s film at the event, and said, “I’m looking forward to watch Dobaaraa. My almost entire family has represented India here (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) and I’m very proud of it…”

Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Rithvik Dhanjani and Shefali Shah at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was dressed in a green saree, was asked about the South and Hindi film debate at the festival. The actor said, “I think this conversation is only unique to India, whenever I travel abroad I never hear people distinguish, they simply call it Indian cinema. And such is the case even here at IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne). I think what the audiences want is to see pan-India films and more of such content is being made and being admired by all.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON