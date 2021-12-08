Abhishek Bachchan offers to get Sonu Sood tractors with help from ‘best in business’, brother-in-law Nikhil Nanda

Sonu Sood shared a funny video of him operating the ‘most advanced tractor ever’ while he was in Punjab. He pulled on a rope attached to a recoil starter to kickstart the motor. After trying a few times, he sought help from another man and managed to get it running.

“I own the most advanced tractor ever. Auto-start technology. Free ride for everyone,” Sonu tweeted along with the clip. He got a response from Abhishek Bachchan, his co-star of films such as Yuva and Happy New Year.

Abhishek gave a shout-out to his brother-in-law, Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. The company manufactures tractors and agricultural machinery. “I can hook you up with the best in the business for tractors. @realnikhilnanda you listening?” Abhishek replied to Sonu’s tweet.

I can hook you up with the best in the business for tractors. @realnikhilnanda you listening?? — Bob Biswas (@juniorbachchan) December 7, 2021

Nikhil is married to Abhishek’s sister Shweta Nanda. Their daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has expressed interest in joining the family business in the future. She is already an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, and a non-profit organisation called Project Naveli.

Abhishek saw the release of Bob Biswas earlier this month. The film, a spin-off of the 2012 hit Kahaani, stars him in the titular role of a hitman-for-hire who comes out of a long coma and has forgotten his past. As he tries to piece together his old life, he is caught in a moral dilemma between his earlier deeds and his newly developed sense of morality.

While Saswata Chatterjee played Bob Biswas in the original Kahaani, Abhishek essayed the role in its spin-off and urged viewers to give it a ‘fair chance’. “If you enjoy the film, you get your answer right there,” he told Hindustan Times, adding that it would be ‘premature’ to form an opinion based on the trailer alone.

Bob Biswas, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, also features Chitrangda Singh, Samara Tijori, Tina Desai, Paran Bandopadhyay, Purab Kohli and others in supporting roles.