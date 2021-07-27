Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan says he played Captain Vikram Batra ‘way better’ than Sidharth Malhotra

Abhishek Bachchan, who played Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in JP Dutta’s LOC: Kargil, has responded to fans who think he did more justice to the role than Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Vikram Batra in the upcoming film Shershaah. The trailer for Shershaah was unveiled on Sunday, on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

One Twitter user wrote, “#ShershaahTrailer is awsm. No offense to Siddharth malhotra (awsm actor did a good job ) but I think @juniorbachchan played Capt. Vikram batra (pvc) way better in #LocKargil movie. (Was more energetic especially in that dialogue - ye Dil mange more , Durga Mata ki jai).” Abhishek replied with a folded hands emoji.

Earlier, another fan tweeted saying, “Just watched #ShershaahTrailer starring @SidMalhotra but wanna tell everyone that No one can match effort/energy putten by @juniorbachchan in 2003 LOC:Kargil movie. He is the one and only reel life Vikram Batra. Always gives goosebumps while seeing and listening his dialogue.” To him too, Abhishek replied with the same emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan played Captain Vikram Batra in LOC: Kargil.

Abhishek played Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra in LOC: Kargil, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and others. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he paid tribute to the soldiers and wrote on Twitter, “A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors. #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind.”

Sidharth stars alongside Kiara Advani in Shershaah, which is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. At the trailer launch of the film, he said that ‘Shershaah has been an experience bigger than a film’. “I would like to thank the Indian Army... This story is about true, real-life heroes like you. And I consider myself lucky that I got to play him,” he added.

Shershaah will be out on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, three days before Independence Day.