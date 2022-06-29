Abhishek Banerjee feels the ‘pressure and responsibility’ when an actor is the face of a project

After spending over a decade in the industry, actor Abhishek Banerjee has started a new phase of his career where he is the face of projects, and he admits that it comes with a lot of pressure and responsibility.

“All these years, I wanted to establish myself as an actor first, work towards gaining trust of the directors and the producers that ‘okay, we have one guy, and we can give them this particular part’,” Banerjee tells us.

Over the years, he has proved his mettle as an actor through projects such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Kaali, Unpaused, Ajeeb Daastaans and Dream Girl. In fact, he has several diverse projects lined up for release.

“The year has been very kind to me because I’ve been working nonstop. And I wish to continue doing this kind of work, because I have done some really different characters, where I am playing a romantic role in one, a dumb guy in another and a dark guy in one,” he says, adding, “I am experimenting a lot this time around. Also, the responsibility is more when you are leading a show or a film. Today, I feel more responsibility as an actor, and a creative individual to make the best product.”

Explaining his state of mind, Banerjee mentions, “It is a very different kind of responsibility. Phele, I used to just act and not get worried about how a project will turn out to be. Now, when you are the leading face of a particular project, you think twice harder about everything.”

The actor, who recently was in Delhi for a long haul shooting his next web project, further shares, “You think about how, what you want to do and how you want to present it. There are many thoughts in your mind. However, when the camera turns on, I move away from the stress, and just enjoy acting. Action ise phele aur baad mein bahut stress hota hai.”