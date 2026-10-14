Abhishek Pathak rules out part 4 plans despite 500 crore success of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: ‘We had to stop it at some point’

With Drishyam 3 continuing its strong run at the box office, director Abhishek Pathak believes the franchise has reached its natural conclusion. The filmmaker has ruled out the possibility of a fourth instalment, saying the story has ended on a fitting note. Starring Ajay Devgn, the third film has crossed ₹500 crore worldwide in 12 days.

Abhishek Pathak says there won't be Drishyam 4

Abhishek Pathak reveals plans for Drishyam 4.

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In an interview with Screen, Abhishek said he hopes October 2 continues to be celebrated as Drishyam Day and added, "All of us believe this is the last part of the film. Obviously, the audience is loving it, and talking about it. But Drishyam isn’t the franchise where we can just decide to make another film. It’s very much dependent on the story, and the story has ended. I always thought the ending was very poetic. It’s a love letter to the franchise."

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Abhishek further said, "The closure is beautifully done. That’s what people liked about it. A lot of people are telling me there can be a part 4. If you get to it, there can be enormous amount of story to it, but that’s not the point. We had to stop it at some point, and this was a beautiful ending to the franchise. Drishyam 3 is only in its second week right now. People are still coming to theatres in huge numbers. The second weekend was more than ₹60 crore. That’s a figure too many films don’t achieve even in their lifetime. So, let’s not spoil it for them."

About Drishyam 3 success

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2026, crossing the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within just 12 days of its release. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has earned ₹501.80 crore globally, including ₹323.50 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film opened with ₹62 crore on its first day and collected ₹245.50 crore in its opening week. Its strong second weekend further boosted its earnings, helping it become Ajay’s highest-grossing film ever. It's now the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, surpassing Border 2, Toxic, Jana Nayagan and Peddi's lifetime hauls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2026, crossing the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within just 12 days of its release. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has earned ₹501.80 crore globally, including ₹323.50 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film opened with ₹62 crore on its first day and collected ₹245.50 crore in its opening week. Its strong second weekend further boosted its earnings, helping it become Ajay’s highest-grossing film ever. It's now the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, surpassing Border 2, Toxic, Jana Nayagan and Peddi's lifetime hauls. {{/usCountry}}

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The film sees Ajay's return as Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully guarded secrets face a fresh threat as a determined Crime Branch officer reopens the case. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Jaideep Ahlawat also feature in the film. The film received praise from Mohanlal, who said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."