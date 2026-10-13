Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller jumps 36% on second Tuesday after major Monday crash, crosses ₹323 crore

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had a strong first week at the domestic box office, collecting ₹245.50 crore . In its second week, the net collection has reached ₹323.86 crore .

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹8.61 crore on day 12 across 14,832 shows, marking an increase of 36% over Monday’s ₹6.25 crore . The second Tuesday's growth offers a positive sign as it continues its theatrical run. After collecting ₹22.50 crore on its second Sunday, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion saw its earnings fall by 72.22% on Monday, bringing in ₹6.25 crore. However, Tuesday brought a change in the trend.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Drishyam: The Conclusion has shown signs of recovery at the box office after a sharp dip on its second Monday. The Ajay Devgn starrer released in theatres on October 2 and became his strong opening day in his career. The second Tuesday is witnessing a good jump after it dipped massively on second Monday.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its second Tuesday?

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its second Tuesday?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings Vijay Salgaonkar's story towards its final chapter, with the character once again facing the consequences of his past and mounting pressure from the law. The film's opening-day collection of ₹62 crore and opening weekend total of ₹176.50 crore gave it a strong start at the box office.

Its Tuesday growth is encouraging after Monday's decline, but sustained collections will be needed for it to reach the ₹350 crore mark in India net earnings.