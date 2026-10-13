Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller jumps 36% on second Tuesday after major Monday crash, crosses ₹323 crore
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Following major drop on second Monday, the Ajay Devgn-starrer saw positive upward trend on second Tuesday.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Drishyam: The Conclusion has shown signs of recovery at the box office after a sharp dip on its second Monday. The Ajay Devgn starrer released in theatres on October 2 and became his strong opening day in his career. The second Tuesday is witnessing a good jump after it dipped massively on second Monday.
Drishyam 3 box office collection by 10 PM
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹8.61 crore on day 12 across 14,832 shows, marking an increase of 36% over Monday’s ₹6.25 crore. The second Tuesday's growth offers a positive sign as it continues its theatrical run. After collecting ₹22.50 crore on its second Sunday, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion saw its earnings fall by 72.22% on Monday, bringing in ₹6.25 crore. However, Tuesday brought a change in the trend.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had a strong first week at the domestic box office, collecting ₹245.50 crore. In its second week, the net collection has reached ₹323.86 crore.
Can Drishyam 3 reach the ₹350 crore mark?
Deep Dive
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings Vijay Salgaonkar's story towards its final chapter, with the character once again facing the consequences of his past and mounting pressure from the law. The film's opening-day collection of ₹62 crore and opening weekend total of ₹176.50 crore gave it a strong start at the box office.
Its Tuesday growth is encouraging after Monday's decline, but sustained collections will be needed for it to reach the ₹350 crore mark in India net earnings.
About Drishyam The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film brings the popular crime thriller franchise to its concluding chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.
Recently, Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, watched the Hindi film and shared his appreciation for how the story has been wrapped up. The film took a different route from the Malayalam version, and the veteran actor's response is a significant moment for the team. Sharing a video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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