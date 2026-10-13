Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film nears ₹500 crore, collects ₹490 crore despite drop

This took the film’s total India net collection to ₹315.25 crore, while its India gross collection reached ₹378.24 crore. The film collected ₹2.50 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹111.50 crore. This pushed its worldwide gross collection to ₹489.74 crore.

The Ajay Devgn film earned ₹245.50 crore during the first week of its release. On its second Friday, it collected around ₹14 crore before witnessing a significant jump over the weekend, earning ₹26.50 crore on Saturday and ₹22.50 crore on Sunday. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion saw a sharp decline on Monday, collecting a net of ₹6.25 crore across 13,605 shows.

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn -starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion began its box-office journey on a strong note. After two money-spinning weeks, the film witnessed a steep drop of almost 72% on its second Monday. However, despite the decline, the thriller continued to hold its ground, with its worldwide collection inching closer to the coveted ₹500-crore mark.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its second Monday after the box office drop?

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its second Monday after the box office drop?

Comparisons between the Ajay Devgn-starrer and the Malayalam version of Drishyam, led by Mohanlal, have been a talking point since the Hindi film’s release. Many Malayalam fans have lauded the Ajay Devgn-starrer, some even calling it better than the Mohanlal's film. Recently, Mohanlal shared a video praising Ajay’s film. Ajay reposted the video and thanked the veteran actor for his review.

Sharing the video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”