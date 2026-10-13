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Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film nears ₹500 crore, collects ₹490 crore despite drop

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Despite the Monday drop, the thriller continued to hold its ground.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 14:00:37 IST
By Vibha Maru
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Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion began its box-office journey on a strong note. After two money-spinning weeks, the film witnessed a steep drop of almost 72% on its second Monday. However, despite the decline, the thriller continued to hold its ground, with its worldwide collection inching closer to the coveted 500-crore mark.

Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 3 is set to cross ₹500 crore mark. (HT_PRINT)
Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 3 is set to cross ₹500 crore mark. (HT_PRINT)

Drishyam 3 worldwide collection

The Ajay Devgn film earned 245.50 crore during the first week of its release. On its second Friday, it collected around 14 crore before witnessing a significant jump over the weekend, earning 26.50 crore on Saturday and 22.50 crore on Sunday. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion saw a sharp decline on Monday, collecting a net of 6.25 crore across 13,605 shows.

This took the film’s total India net collection to 315.25 crore, while its India gross collection reached 378.24 crore. The film collected 2.50 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to 111.50 crore. This pushed its worldwide gross collection to 489.74 crore.

Mohanlal praises Drishyam 3

Deep Dive

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Comparisons between the Ajay Devgn-starrer and the Malayalam version of Drishyam, led by Mohanlal, have been a talking point since the Hindi film’s release. Many Malayalam fans have lauded the Ajay Devgn-starrer, some even calling it better than the Mohanlal's film. Recently, Mohanlal shared a video praising Ajay’s film. Ajay reposted the video and thanked the veteran actor for his review.

Sharing the video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”

Drishyam 3 has also become the biggest film of Ajay Devgn’s career. After recording the biggest opening of his career, the film has minted 489.74 crore worldwide, surpassing his previous biggest hits, Singham Again (approximately 372.5 crore) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (approximately 368.75 crore), to become his highest-grossing film ever.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man whose efforts to protect his loved ones have kept him one step ahead of the police. The final chapter follows the Salgaonkar family as their past resurfaces and new evidence threatens to expose the truth.

The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Prakash Raj. It was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

  • Vibha Maru
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vibha Maru

    Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More

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Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Nears ₹500 Crore, Collects ₹490 Crore Despite Drop
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