Akshay Kumar lands in Lucknow, begins shoot for Sky Force in Sitapur

Actor Akshay Kumar landed in Lucknow on Thursday afternoon for the shoot of his next film Sky Force. Soon after arriving he left for the location in Sitapur by chopper to start the shoot for the film.

Akshay Kumar at Lucknow airport on Thursday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur along with a newcomer Veer Pahariya are also expected to join the cast in a few days. The film is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani.

Akshay Kumar at Lucknow airport

According to a source the film is set in the backdrop of Indian Air Force. “After landing around 3 pm, the OMG2 actor went to a hotel before flying to the shoot location where a team of over 350 people has already set the stage for the shoot since August 18. Earlier, the shoot was scheduled to start from August 19 but due to some unknown reasons it got delayed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shooting is being held at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur that has been transformed into an air base. A lot of projects have been shot at this location including the web-series Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti.

This is Kumar’s second project with Khan after Atrangi Re (2021) and with Kaur he has earlier done Airlift (2016). The film’s new find is Veer Pahariya, brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

“The schedule for Sitapur is for around 12 days and thereafter the shoot will be held in Lucknow for another 15 days,” adds the source.

Kumar has earlier shot for Jolly LLB-2 (2017) in Lucknow

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail