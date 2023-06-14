10 years of Fukrey: Ali Fazal credits the film for putting him on the map

Actor Ali Fazal can’t believe that it has been 10 years since Fukrey (2013) released. He exclaims, “It was something unique that we were part of. It doesn’t seem like it’s been 10 years since the film. Fukrey and the franchise was revolutionary and look at how far it has come with Fukrey Returns (2017) and soon Fukrey 3. It brought a fresh change in Bollywood...” Fazal played the role of Zafar, a struggling musician, in the film, and was appreciated by critics and audiences.

A still from Fukrey

He is not only thankful for the film and the opportunity it gave him back then but also as he made “great friends” too. “Talking about the film, I realise it has been 10 years as I never thought of it that way. I made friends for life including the cast to the producers. It’s been quite a journey and for all of us, we started around that time and our careers got shaped then. Today, I am glad everyone one of us has done well and have had very unique careers. I’m really proud of our team.” He recalls gorging on Delhi food, a set “full of pranks”, and shooting behind the scenes videos “which we should release soon”.

The film changed his life in many ways than one. He not only “grew as an actor”, “came on the map in a big way and people start noticing” him, and also went on to do films in Hollywood. “I did more meaningful films in Bollywood too and not to forget, Mirzapur with Fukrey’s producers has been special,” he says. Closer to home, he met his now-wife actor Richa Chadha on the sets of the film and that’s where their bond grew. “Yes!! That is the best thing out of the film (laughs). That’s why Fukrey to me is more than just a film,” he ends.

